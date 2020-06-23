Every day up until the middle of March, we published a calendar of events on page A2 and a secondary calendar of ongoing meetings on the daily Family page.
Then COVID-19 hit.
Group restrictions spelled out in disaster proclamations in both Iowa and Illinois stopped people from getting together, whether it was for a monthly church meeting, a play, or a civic organization. Zoom meetings became popular, allowing people to meet online while social distancing.
But restrictions are now lifted to the point that we are starting to receive information about groups again gathering together. Instead of just using those calendars we had been publishing prior to the COVID-19 shutdown, we think it is the perfect time to update them.
So please send your information about weekly and monthly gatherings to us at news@clintonherald.com or drop them off at the Herald’s front desk. They also can be mailed to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton IA, 52733. These types of items will be published on our family page as a continuous rotating calendar.
News about performances, community events and special programs will run on page A2 each day. You can get information to us the same way, through mail, email or by dropping them off.
They may be little items, but they signal something much larger – being able to get together again.
We look forward to hearing from you.
