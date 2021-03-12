This is a message for all the dog owners who walk their dogs and do not clean up their doo-doo. I walk my small dog around the area of 13th Avenue South, South 12th Street, and 11th Avenue South from South 14th Street to Briar Cliff Lane.
I was asked by one of the homeowners on my route to please pick up after my dog, as they have young children who play in the yard. I showed him not only a bag for my dog, but an extra for any other piles I may find. There is no reason why I should have to clean up after someone else’s pet. As you know, some dogs eat poop; mine does. There is nothing worse than having to remove it from his mouth.
I always carry a waste bag with me; they can be found at any of the local grocery stores, including Walmart and Farm & Fleet. The price is fairly reasonable. Bread bags or grocery bags would work as well.
I do get up to riverfront when the weather is warmer. Same situation. Sometimes it is even left on the sidewalk. There is no excuse as bags are provided for this purpose.
Please be a responsible pet owner and clean up after yours.
Lorrie Hickey,
Clinton
