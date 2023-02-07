Each year as the Iowa Legislature settles in to do business, the newspaper industry is on its guard about the future of public notices – specifically whether the laws governing them will change.
This session is no different – a proposed bill would require the electronic publication of certain public notices by governmental bodies and officers in lieu of printed publication. The electronic publication is not the point of contention; it’s the language that states the electronic publication would be in lieu of printing them.
That’s because printing public notices is something we do under Iowa law. Public notices that we print week in and week out include everything from city council, school board and county board meeting minutes to notices of upcoming public hearings and budget information. Notifications about estates, court actions and city, county and school employee wages also can be found there. In short, public notices allow every citizen an opportunity to keep an eye on elected officials. This is important because providing public notices gives residents the opportunity to influence governing bodies and also to be an active participant in a democratic society.
But why newspapers instead of online only? Keeping public notices in print is important: Traditionally, and effectively, newspapers — which are intended for general circulation, published regularly at short intervals, and contain intelligence of current news of general interest — spark curiosity and are delivered to the interested public who then can use that information to make well-informed decisions.
Also, public notices provide transparency and accessibility to citizens who want to know more about government actions. We believe that without the exposure in print, government accountability could be dangerously eased. Online-only public notices also could be more difficult to locate; a local newspaper pulls them all together, in one place and is preserved as a community’s historical record for years to come.
Ultimately the issue comes down to exposure. Eighty-four percent of Iowans read newspapers, according to the Iowa Newspaper Association. And unlike other media outlets, newspapers are available to every member of society, accessible at your local library.
So in order to reach the majority of citizens, with transparency and without difficulty, public notices must remain in print — in community newspapers.
