A lot of issues were debated this week, and a lot of progress was made on issues the Legislature had been facing for a long time. We discussed a wide range of topics, including bills on insurance, hunting, animal cruelty, dentistry, and optometry.
If you ever have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact me at chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov or call (563) 289-7335. Following are a few examples of what made it through the Senate this week:
Senate File 155 Mobile Barbering: This bill amends the definition of a “barbershop” to include a location that is readily movable, allowing barbers to go into areas that have a shortage, as well as serve individuals in their homes.
Senate File 2089 Human Trafficking: This bill provides that if a person is convicted of using a commercial vehicle for human trafficking, the person shall be disqualified for life from operating a commercial vehicle.
Senate File 2357 Physician Assistants: This bill allows Physician Assistants to prescribe, dispense, order, administer, or precure prescription drugs, controlled substances, or medical devises necessary to complete a course of therapy. It also adds P.A. to list of medical professions liable for damages for personal injury and makes P.A. an approved provider for Medicaid.
Senate File 2142 Supplemental State Aide: The House and Senate came to an agreement for an additional $99.7 million in new funding for K-12 schools, that includes $7.65 million for transportation equity and $5.8 million for per pupil equity. The statewide cost per pupil will increase by $158. The FY21 state cost per pupil for the State will be $7,038.
House File 737 Animal Mistreatment: This bill creates a variety of penalties for mistreatment of animals and related issues. This includes raising penalties for animal abuse, animal neglect, and animal torture. These changes are made to the companion animal chapter, 717B. The bill specifically exempts breeders, who are covered elsewhere in the Code.
Senate File 2268 Tobacco 21: This bill conforms to federal law by changing the minimum age to purchase, possess or use tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, and cigarettes to 21 years old. No changes were made to penalties, distribution regulation, or training requirements for employees of retailers. This will allow Iowa to remain eligible for federal block grants for substance abuse and mental health funding. In FY19, that funding totaled $38 million.
Senate File 2271 Youth Deer Hunting: This bill requires the DNR to sell youth deer licenses during the same time period as general deer licenses are sold, including through all established deer hunting seasons. The bill also states that during youth season, a youth may use any legal method of take that the natural resource commission has authorized for deer hunting. This bill simply takes a barrier to youth hunting away by ensuring that youth licenses are more accessible, and that youths may experience all of the different methods of take for harvesting deer.
Senate File 2348 Felon Voting Rights: Over a year ago, Iowa started having the conversation about restoring voting rights to felons in our state after a national push for reform. A priority of Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Legislature started discussions on a constitutional amendment, HJR 14, to automatically restore the voting rights of felons once they complete their sentence.
While it passed the House last year, my colleagues and I had a few concerns we wanted to address, one of which was to avoid a mess similar to the one happening in Florida. After voters in Florida changed their constitution to give felons their voting rights back, the legislature passed a law to implement those changes. That law caused several legal battles and uncertainty continues as that state’s primary election nears. Additionally, the Senate believed a big part of the discussion was missing – the victims.
To address these concerns, the Senate passed Senate File 2348, putting certain restrictions on automatic restoration of voting rights for felons and requiring all victim restitution be paid. Under this legislation, which would go into effect only if the constitutional amendment is adopted by the people of Iowa, a majority of felons who have completed their sentence would have their voting rights automatically restored. It puts restrictions only on those felons who have committed terrible crimes, like murder and rape, and requires them to still contact the governor’s office to have their voting rights restored. This requirement does not include any court fees or fines. It only applies to restitution paid to the victim.
To be clear, felons are not victims. They made a decision in their life to commit a serious crime, and at the very least, the victims should be made the priority in this process. Victims are people who have a crime committed against them and they must be part of this process. Opponents of this bill argued this policy is a version of a poll tax. I strongly disagree with that assertion. One of our colleagues said if anything it is a “murder tax,” on criminals. Committing a felony is a choice and it is a serious violation of the rights of another person. The goal of requiring victim restitution be paid is to ensure victims are getting the justice they deserve before felons get their constitutional rights restored.
Senate File 2366 Work Requirements for Government Assistance: America is the greatest country in the history of the world. The unparalleled success of this country is sourced with a handful of simple policies and ideas like freedom, private property rights, and the rule of law. Among those traits that made this country great is work. Work gives individuals dignity. It teaches life lessons to young people, develops the skills of workers with entry-level jobs, and it perpetuates more opportunities for success.
Those concepts inspired the text of Senate File 2366, a bill passed on the Senate floor this week. This bill requires individuals receiving taxpayer-funded health care or food assistance to work, volunteer, obtain job training, or other schooling. This bill only applies to able-bodied adults and includes a series of exceptions for those who are not able to work, such as someone who is pregnant, medically exempt, or a caregiver.
The goal of this bill is to encourage work. It is designed to ensure taxpayer-funded social programs exist for those people truly in need. It aims to encourage those individuals on public assistance to move to self-sustaining careers for them and their families.
In addition to the moral and social benefits of work, Iowa’s economy needs more workers. The unemployment rate in this state has been below 3 percent for more than two years. Industry after industry is looking for more employees and trying to grow. Banners hang from many storefronts boasting of high starting wages and quickly escalating benefits. A period of nearly full employment is the perfect time to reform public assistance programs to encourage work and keep Iowa growing.
A few thousand years ago the writer of Ecclesiastes said, “A person can do nothing better than to eat and drink and find satisfaction in their own toil.” A quote as true then as it is now.
