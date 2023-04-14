It was a productive week in the Iowa House. There are two big bills that took major steps forward this week that I'd like to highlight. One was sent to the Governor's desk and the other made it through the Iowa House Ways and Means committee unanimously.
Property Tax Relief
The Iowa Legislature has done great work the past few years lowering income taxes for Iowans. Now, we certainly hear the most from our constituents about property taxes.
The system right now is set up to provide no transparency or certainty for taxpayers. Iowans are seeing assessments go up 20% on property they haven't upgraded at all and property tax bills that could go up 10% or more. But, these same folks probably aren't seeing an income increase of the same amount, putting many property owners in a tough spot.
Iowa House Republicans have gotten to work on a plan to provide real relief to Iowans and certainty to the taxpayer. This week the Ways and Means committee passed House File 1 with an amendment. This bill:
• Reduces the 5.40 levy by $1 and has the state fund the difference. This will deliver more than $200 million in real, immediate tax relief to Iowans.
• Caps annual property tax increases per parcel to 3% for residential and agricultural properties and 8% for commercial and industrial properties.
• Increases transparency in the process by requiring more notice to the taxpayers and moving all elections for bonding to the general election date.
This bill will likely come to the floor for a vote soon. What are your thoughts on the current form of the bill? I'd love to hear from you.
Accountability in Iowa’s Welfare Programs
This week, the Iowa House passed Senate File 494 to implement reasonable accountability measures to Iowa’s public assistance programs. This bill has taken on many forms as we've received feedback from Iowans. So I'll outline what's really in the final bill.
First, let me say the goal of this bill is to ensure more accuracy in the distribution of government assistance. We want to make sure that all who are eligible get the benefits that they deserve. But we also want to make sure that the taxpayers aren't paying benefits to those who aren't eligible and that we're not incentivizing Iowans to stay reliant on government instead of re-entering the workforce or taking a pay raise.
The final bill is now on its way to the Governor's desk. With this bill, we aim to simplify the application, authentication and eligibility check systems to ensure Iowans are getting the benefits they deserve. All applicants will need to complete a computerized identity authentication process before receiving their benefits.
It also requires the state to check all income, employment, and financial institutions to ensure that applicants for welfare programs meet all eligibility criteria for those programs. And finally, it requires a more efficient, user-friendly eligibility system to be in place by July 1, 2025. This very necessary IT upgrade will benefit all those who apply for assistance and these checks within the system will ensure more accuracy in our benefit distribution.
Asset testing for SNAP benefits only
In this bill, we also add asset test requirements to be eligible to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. These are a number of reasonable requirements to ensure that those who are on SNAP are those truly in need.
This bill sets the asset limits at $15,000 liquid assets for the household and allows for one vehicle to have unlimited value, and a second vehicle to be up to $10,000 in value. Household items like clothes or TVs don’t count toward someone’s liquid assets. Once again to be clear, this portion of the bill only applies to SNAP, not to Medicaid.
Child Support Payment Enforcement
This bill also makes cooperation with child support services a condition of eligibility for Medicaid. There are roughly 40,000 cases of unpaid child support cases in Iowa. Iowa House Republicans think it's important that these moms or dads are paid the money they are due to receive through child support recovery.
State Rep. Tom Determann, R-Clinton, represents District 69 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
