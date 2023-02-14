Subcommittee and committee work continues, and several bills have been debated on the Iowa Senate floor. We are also receiving bills that have passed through the Iowa House.
STEM Day at the Capitol, hosted by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, was last Wednesday. Students and educators from across Iowa, including a robotics team from Central DeWitt, joined legislators to showcase their skills and featured many exhibits for increasing awareness on education and careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. These students are our future innovators and I enjoyed speaking to them about the exciting opportunities that exist for them right here in Iowa.
Technology Committee Work
In the Senate Technology Committee last week, we passed Senate Study Bill 1071 that creates a new Iowa Code chapter that addresses consumer data protections. The bill provides consumers with personal data rights to invoke at any time, outlines these rights, and establishes regulations for controllers and processors of personal data. If this bill becomes law, Iowa will become the sixth state in the country to establish data privacy rights for its citizens. While everyone involved acknowledges that a federal law would be preferable, we agree that it is unlikely that Congress will act anytime soon. As technology changes and threats to data privacy evolve, the intent is to have this legislation serve as a starting point in addressing these threats and give Iowa consumers more control over their data.
Relief for Iowa’s Property Taxpayers
Work on Property Tax relief continues in the Senate with Senate Study Bill 1124 and Senate Study Bill 1125. The goal of those bills is to create a phased-in approach to provide relief to Iowans paying property taxes. Senate Study Bill 1124 gets Iowa’s property tax system back to the basics by streamlining and simplifying the complicated tax code. It consolidates 18 property tax levies, limits open-ended levies for additional spending by local governments, reinstates hard caps on levies, and provides a series of controls to protect Iowa taxpayers by controlling growth of local government. Additionally, it eliminates loopholes abused by local governments to exceed limits set by law and increases voter participation in bond referendums and debt consolidation by local governments. I have received a lot of feedback on the proposals so far from constituents, locally elected officials, and administrators, and we will work through the concerns and effects of the bill to ensure that local government is funded appropriately to continue to provide services to our communities.
Improving Access and Affordability of Health Care
The cost and accessibility of health care is one of the most important issues for many Iowans. The Iowa Legislature passed a major reform to help reduce costs and increase access for health care last week. House File 161 works to achieve that goal by implementing a limit on the amount of non-economic damages a jury may award to a plaintiff in a medical malpractice case. These limits were set at $1 million for doctors and $2 million for hospitals. Limits on non-economic damages exist in 33 other states, including California and several states surrounding Iowa. Punitive damages and economic damages remain uncapped.
Health care professionals from all corners of the state have been urging lawmakers for a reasonable limit on non-economic damages. Medical professional recruitment is difficult and extremely high malpractice insurance premiums discourage doctors from working in Iowa. Rates have been rising by 20-30% annually. Many physicians and hospitals are struggling to get malpractice insurance at all, regardless of price.
The bill also created a medical error task force with the goal of identifying causes of errors and reducing their occurrences.
Medical malpractice incidents are traumatic and often have permanent consequences. Reasonable compensation for those incidents is appropriate and HF 161 seeks to balance awards for those injured and rural health care availability and affordability.
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-LeClaire, represents District 35 in the Iowa Senate.
