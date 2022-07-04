Endangered species in America from bees to birds can start breathing just a little bit easier.
Earlier this month, the U.S EPA took an important step toward protecting numerous endangered species from hazardous insecticides.
Now it’s up to the federal government, along with the states, to build on that decision. If they do, it will help protect endangered species in the future and help make farming more sustainable in states such as Illinois with strong agricultural bases.
“(The EPA ruling) is good news. It is a call for action by the federal government and state governments,” Steve Blackledge, senior director of Environment America’s Conservation America Campaign, told us. “Neonics are causing a whole lot of harm.”
Neonics are effective pesticides that are applied in small doses directly to the surface of seeds. They add a much smaller amount of pesticides to the environment than widespread spraying.
But they are absorbed by plants, which makes the entire plant — including the plant’s nectar, pollen and fruit — deadly to some species, and they can linger in soil for years. Carried in runoff, neonics pollute waterways throughout the nation.
The next step in the process of regulating neonics is for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service to draw up safeguards for the use of neonics based on the EPA’s ruling.
Over the past year, Massachusetts, Maine, New York and New Jersey have banned the consumer sale of neonics. In Illinois, state Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, in January introduced a bill limiting the use of neonics on public lands, but the bill remained stuck in the Rules Committee when the session ended.
Farmers need to be productive, especially at a time when food supplies have been disrupted worldwide. But that productivity should not come at the cost of unnecessarily harming many of our native species.
-- Chicago Sun-Times
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.