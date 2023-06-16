Transparency is key with all things in our daily lives, especially when it comes to healthcare costs that can be complex and expensive.
Because of this, many hospitals have gone to great lengths to provide better information on costs and give their patients the opportunity to choose the best treatment options. However, members on Capitol Hill are now discussing creating additional legislation on top of recently passed healthcare transparency laws for patients, which would only make things more challenging for both patients and providers alike.
Adding more government regulations to hospital billing will only confuse patients who have learned to successfully navigate the current and effective hospital practices developed from existing legislation. Additionally, it will create more of a struggle for healthcare workers who will have to comply with new requirements. There is no reason to introduce new legislation when current rules have not only been implemented but have been successful in addressing the issue.
I don’t think anyone disagrees that patients deserve complete and total clarity surrounding hospital billing, so we should agree that current solutions have provided exactly that. Adding more regulations will only put greater strain on hospital operations and procedures at a time when our healthcare system is under pressure. I hope Congresswoman Miller-Meeks and her colleagues in Congress encourage the Biden administration to continue to support existing price transparency legislation.
Dan Smicker, DeWitt
