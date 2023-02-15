Equity should be one of the core values in the state of Iowa. Unfortunately, it does matter where a public school student lives in the state of Iowa when it comes to the amount of per-pupil funding generated for their school district.
The origin of the current per-pupil inequity comes from the 1970s. At that time, public schools were funded primarily through property taxes. Property-rich districts were spending more on each student than property-poor districts. In 1973, the state moved to a state foundation formula that funded public schools with a mix of state aid and property tax. Some property-rich districts that were spending more than the state per-pupil amount were grandfathered in at a higher amount of up to $175 per student.
This inequity existed for decades until seven years ago when the legislature started funding either $5 or $10 at a time to reduce the inequity. This year the inequity is at $140 per student for the Camanche and DeWitt school districts and $129 for Clinton School District students. For the CCSD, our certified enrollment this year is 3,604 students and if you multiply that by the $129 less money per student, equals about $464,916 less resources to meet student needs. This funding would pay for additional courses and opportunities for students, competitive pay to attract and reward our hard-working staff and educators, growing utility and transportation costs, and updated curriculum and materials. This inequity has been happening every year since 1973.
At the current legislative pace of the last seven years, it will take another 20 years to have the same amount of per-pupil funding across the state. Two weeks ago the legislature and Governor passed a bill costing over $106 million for Educational Savings Accounts (vouchers) potentially impacting 43,000 students. The estimated cost to eliminate the $140 per-pupil inequity is $68 million which benefits over 485,000 students and taxpayers in 327 school districts.
Shouldn’t public school formula equity get the same priority?
Gary DeLacy is superintendent of the Clinton School District.
