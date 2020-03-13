In the ninth week of the legislative session, we continued our work debating bills and sending them to the House of Representatives. Here are a few bills that passed through the Iowa Senate this week:
• Senate File 2391: Use of Taxpayer Money to Pay for Ransomware Attacks: This week, I floor managed a bill that prohibits the state and political subdivisions of the state from expending taxpayer money for payment to persons responsible for ransomware attacks except in the cases of critical infrastructure or emergency situations.
• Ransomware is a type of malware where a hacker takes control of a user’s data through encryption, holding it hostage until the ransom is paid. Even after being paid, entities are not guaranteed that their data will be released in tact resulting in data loss, financial loss and even operational shutdown.
Ransomware attacks and cybercriminals are a growing threat to state and local governments. Political subdivisions across the country are facing hostage situations with critical data with limited knowledge or mitigation strategies to address an attack.
Taxpayer dollars should not be used to pay the ransom on a ransomware attack. Instead, those dollars should be invested in proactive measures that include cyber security, training, software and mitigations strategies that address the problem of attacks and keep our citizens data safe and avoid disruption of services.
• Senate Joint Resolution 2005: Victims Rights Amendment. This resolution proposes an amendment to the Iowa Constitution that provides that the rights of a victim of crimes, as provided by law, shall not be infringed. If adopted, this joint resolution would then be referred to the next General Assembly (89th) for adoption a second time, before being submitted to the citizens of Iowa for ratification.
• Senate Resolution Number 110: Due Major League Baseball’s consideration of eliminating some minor league teams in Iowa, Senator Mark Lofgren, Senator Tom Greene and I put forth a resolution that states that the Iowa Senate stands in support of Iowa’s Minor League Baseball teams by demanding that Major League Baseball abandon its efforts to eliminate the Major League Baseball parent-club affiliation of the Quad Cities River Bandits, the Clinton LumberKings and the Burlington Bees. There are numerous economic and cultural benefits that Iowa’s Minor League Baseball teams bring to their respective communities and the state of Iowa and we will continue to advocate for them at the state and federal levels.
• Senate File 2009 and Senate File 2061: The Senate two different bills relating to driver’s licenses in the state – one regarding a ‘school permit’ and another for driving farm equipment. Both of these bills are common-sense changes to make the everyday lives of rural Iowans easier. Senate File 2009 allows someone with a special minor’s driver’s license, often called a school permit, to operate a car to a site, facility or school within 50 miles for extracurricular activities. A bill like this is especially important for rural areas where schools often have sharing agreements for extracurricular activities. Senate File 2061 says a person is not required to have a driver’s license when operating a farm tractor or other type of husbandry equipment between a home farm building and farmland for the purpose of conducting farm operations.
• Senate File 537, a bill allowing a person to use an infrared light source to hunt coyotes. Coyotes can be troublesome for livestock owners or even pet owners, and this gives individuals, especially in rural Iowa, access to technology that provides for better target identification for safer, more effective hunting.
• Senate File 2400: Rural Broadband. Last year the Senate approved $5 million for rural broadband expansion to expand and improve coverage to rural parts of the state.
This year the governor requested $15 million for rural broadband and a number of policy changes to create more flexibility in the Empower Rural Iowa program. While funding for this project will be debated with the rest of the state budget later in session, this week the Senate passed SF 2400 to implement those policy changes requested by the governor.
The main policy change in this bill was to increase the percentage of the broadband project funded by these grants from 15 percent to 35 percent for certain projects. This change is designed to encourage more private investment in rural broadband expansion.
This bill furthers the Senate’s goal of implementing positive, pro-growth policies to encourage economic development in all parts of the state. SF 2400 passed the Senate unanimously.
• Bills Addressing Workforce Shortages in Iowa: The Senate passed several bipartisan bills to help a workforce shortage in a few different areas in Iowa. The first, House File 2454, provides another option for an instructor to qualify to teach career and technical education courses at a community college. It allows someone to teach a class if they have an associate degree in the field they are teaching and they have at least 3,000 hours of recent and relevant work experience in that area. Also, someone can qualify if they have a baccalaureate degree in a similar field but completed at least 18 hours in the field they wish to teach. Another bill is Senate File 2298. It exempts certain peace officers authorized to teach the driving portion of driver’s education from having to be certified by the Department of Transportation. It also removes taking the driving instruction preparation requirement course. Last year we passed a bill allowing certain peace officers to teach that portion to help address an instructor shortage in this area, and this bill rolls back those requirements and takes down another hurdle they would have to jump before they could teach driver’s education. Peace officers have extensive training and experience in driving and the rules of the road, and these requirements were unnecessary.
Feel free to contact me at chris.cournoyer@iowa.legis.gov or (563) 289-7335 if you would ever like to discuss an issue or if you have a question or concern.
