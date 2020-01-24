Reader: Biden is best choice
I’m supporting Joe Biden because he’s a man of character. I remember hosting a house party for him, and being so impressed by him. He was friendly and kind – characteristics that were also reflected in his politics and policies. We stayed in touch.
I remember breathing a sigh of relief when Obama picked Joe to be on the ticket in 2008. Joe was one of the first national leaders to do something about violence against women. He’s dedicated to improving education and standing up for our struggling teachers (and it helps that his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, is a community college professor). He cares about expanding mental health care, especially in our schools. And he has experience standing up to the NRA and passing gun safety legislation.
Joe has all of his ducks in a row, and is right on all the issues. He has the most experience and he is ready to lead on day one. He knows the world. He is respected by world leaders. And that means he is qualified to be president. I would feel safe with him in the Oval Office.
But this election is unlike any other in my lifetime. We need to beat Donald Trump, and Joe is the one candidate who consistently beats Trump in the polls. He is the strongest candidate. We can’t take the chance on a candidate who doesn’t have the experience or is too far on the left. I hope Democrats will join me in standing in Joe’s corner on Feb. 3.
Rae Ann Dickinson, Sabula
