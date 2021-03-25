Last November, we voted for a U.S. Representative in the 2nd District to represent Iowa at the national level. Unfortunately, 22 legally submitted ballots were not counted and Rita Hart lost the election to Mariannette Miller-Meeks by only six votes.
Rita has exercised her right under law to ask that all the votes be counted prior to declaring a winner.
Voter suppression is the new agenda for Republican politicians since they lost power in the last election; however, our very Democracy depends on free elections which ensure a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Our last election proves that mail-in ballots are safe and secure.
I had written a letter to the editor prior to that election asking Iowa 2nd District voters to vote for Rita Hart for U.S. Congress. I have known Rita for many years and know that she would fight for middle-class, hard-working Iowans, and not for the billionaires and their agenda. At that time, I had no idea that there was only one billionaire living in Iowa.
Rita is a teacher, a farmer, and a community leader who understands the issues facing Iowans. She is dedicated to supporting affordable healthcare for all and would protect us from Insurance companies that would deny coverage for pre-existing conditions which include diabetes, cancer, asthma, and now COVID-19. She will fight for drug companies to lower the cost of prescription drugs. She is an advocate for environmental issues such as maintaining clean air and clean water for Iowans.
Too often we are bombarded with political ads that are meant to confuse and deceive that average voter. We need to fact check those ads and select honest candidates to represent us. Rita is such a candidate.
I know Rita and respect her honesty and integrity. She would be an excellent representative for Iowa.
This election is not over until each vote is counted.
JoAnn Goodall,
Eldridge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.