I’m not one who routinely writes letters to the editor; however, in this instance it appears to be the only means of communicating with the Fulton city government.
Following is a letter sent to William Shirk, Fulton’s City Attorney, on September 27, 2019, to which I have not received a response:
Dear Sir,
SUBJECT: PARK CONSTRUCTION AT THE CORNER OF 9TH STREET AND 5TH AVENUE, FULTON
This letter is addressed to you in your capacity as attorney for the City of Fulton.
Following are some observations, comments and questions related to the above.
COMMENTS AND OBSERVATIONS
This unfinished project has set untouched for at least 6 weeks. The site is best described as a nuisance to the surrounding area. Moreover, the sizeable open pit at the site, which is not surrounded by protective fencing, is a safety hazard as an attractive nuisance to children. It is inconceivable that the City’s insurer would be accepting of this situation or that the City would permit it on a privately owned site.
When the project was approved Alderman VanZuiden was adamant that the project move forward with speed, stating that he had received numerous calls wanting to know when the promised park would be finished. It is noteworthy that another area alderman had received no such calls. VanZuiden also stated that the project had already cost over $30,000 and any delay would cause the cost to increase.
You will recall that prior to the Council voting 5-2 to move forward with this project the surrounding neighbors spoke in opposition as did two young mothers representing several groups of parents, citing the small size of the lot, lack of parking and safety concerns, and the lack of compliance with the requirements of the American Disabilities Act (ADA).
Included among the requirements of the ADA are:
A. Handicapped parking
B. Handicapped accessibility to the site
C. The equipment must be usable by handicapped children
D. The playground surface must be of such material that is wheelchair compatible. Wood chips do not qualify.
QUESTIONS
A. Did the council have any discussions relating to ADA requirements and compliance with respect to this site prior to buying the equipment?
B. Is the equipment itself compliant with the ADA?
C. Did the city know if the equipment which they purchased for a 75 percent discount was refused by the original buyer because it wasn’t compliant with ADA requirements?
E. Did city personnel even bother to ask C?
CONCLUSIONS
There are a number of other issues related to this situation which I will not cover here.
I would appreciate a prompt response to this letter, including answers to all questions.
Charles E. Thacker
My experience with the Fulton city administration during the past year as well as recent articles published in the Clinton Herald reveals two glaring problems within the city administration.
First, there is a lack of transparency, not only with the public, but between the mayor and city administrator and council members. The contents of my September 27, 2019 letter to City Attorney William Shirk, which has not been responded to in over 3 months, is one example of apparent disdain or sharing knowledge with the public.
Moreover, I have been informed by several elected members of the council that they have had to rely on statutory means to obtain information from Mayor Ottens and City Administrator Boonstra.
Second, the city administration has not been able to control its budget as described in several recent Herald articles.
With respect to the budget problems, let’s take another look at the park problem described in my September 27th letter. According to Alderman VanZuiden, the city had spent $30,000 on the equipment at that time. That amount does not include the cost of unsuccessfully erecting the upright pillars which were not straight, but leaned, and the cost of subsequently taking the equipment down. I was informed that it would be reconstructed in the spring.
It appears that the eventual cost of this equipment, which was not wanted in the first place, will approach one-third of the projected income from pot sales. That amount could have eased the City’s budget woes.
Based on the above, it is my conclusion that the city’s problems largely flow from a controlling mayor, an inexperienced/incompetent city administrator, and one pliable alderman who largely accedes to the wishes of the mayor and city administrator.
Charles E. Thacker, Fulton, Ill.
