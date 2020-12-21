Cloudy and windy. High 44F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: December 21, 2020 @ 2:23 pm
Clinton, Iowa
Rita Hart must just quit. Iowa has made the decision. It is not up to the national legislature to make that decision. That is just wrong. It is for Iowa to make that decision. Stay out of it, Pelosi.
Laurie Kuehl, Clinton
