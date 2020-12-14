Rita Hart’s decision to request a U. S. House of Representatives full hand recount is to assure all votes are counted rather than a political decision.
There are more than 30 uncounted military and overseas ballots that were not counted due to a scanning error. Who deserves their vote to count more than a person representing the United States in military service?
There are also thousands of ballots that were not read as a result of being considered an undervote or overvote. These voters deserve to have their votes reviewed personally to determine the intent of their vote rather than being discarded.
If it were reasonable to anticipate the matter could be properly resolved within the State of Iowa process, I suspect she would fully endorse this venue. Secretary of State Paul Pate announced an over-reporting error November 6 in Jasper County.
He reported another reporting error in Lucas County on November 10 involving under-reported votes. The fact the recount process in Iowa requires three people per county to complete the recount makes it impossible to hand count every ballot within the two-week time frame. Considering a six-day time limit for the Iowa District Court to conduct the recount of thousands of votes is not feasible to allow all votes to be considered and counted.
Therefore, the only reasonable solution to assure all votes receive consideration is to undertake the House of Representatives full review process. This is not an indication of lack of trust within the State of Iowa election process but an indication that the process may need review. The process is not about six votes, the process is about all votes, so that every vote counts.
Norlan Hinke, DeWitt
