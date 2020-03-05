Reader: Herald shouldn’t be labeled as liberal
I read Larry Villa’s letter to the editor of March 5 with great interest and some amusement, and I feel compelled to comment.
I have been involved in community affairs for quite some time in various capacities — Jaycees, Riverboat Days, Clinton Education Association, politics and government. In that time, I have followed the local news carefully, including, the Clinton Herald. While I have from time to time groused about what I thought was unfavorable coverage, it was usually a case of being unhappy with the events that were being covered.
To read the Herald is being labeled as having a liberal bias struck me as particularly ironic and unfounded. That is not to say that I believe the Herald has a conservative bias either. Actually, I think that over time, in its selection of columnists, editorial cartoons, and news writing, the Herald has shown a great deal of editorial balance.
There are times the content has infuriated me, and at other times I have been in wholehearted agreement with the point of view. I guess that is the essence of balance. Make everybody unhappy some of the time; make most people satisfied most of the time.
The letter decried the influence of the “deep state” and its attempts to thwart the president’s actions. I have never been sure just what the “deep state” is, and what evidence of conspiracy exists. I am assuming the reference is to the employees of the various agencies that make up the federal government, especially the executive branch. Most of those agencies are headed by appointees put in place and under the control of the president. It does not seem that the president has shown any hesitation to control any of the federal agencies and direct their actions to reflect his will.
The letter is very critical of socialist tendencies in our political and economic life, even equating it with communism. This is a false comparison and tends to rely on stereotypes of these systems as political rather than economic theories. Those elements of socialism — like programs that exist in our society are quite popular — Social Security and Medicare, for example. Ironically, our president seems to be far more attracted to socialistic and communistic leaders and systems around the globe, even to the detriment of our relations to the democracies that have been our traditional allies.
I’m not trying to defend the Clinton Herald. They can do it better than I can. Nor am I trying to engage in a debate. I just think that the Gateway area should be thankful that a daily newspaper is able to survive in these electronic times and provide an outlet for opinions on public issues. My hope is that readers will read critically, both news and opinion, and form their thoughts independently of the bias of the writer… including mine!
Art Ollie, Clinton
