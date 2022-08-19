I’m in a bit of a quandary on what to do. I live along Bluff Boulevard and like many streets in the city this summer there have been intermittent road repairs. Kudos to the city in staying on top of the problem.
My situation is how do I get rid of the road construction sign that was left in my yard by the contractor working on a repair job on my street? if you are familiar with the houses on South Bluff Boulevard from South 14th Street to College Avenue, the houses on the north side of the street have driveways at an incline when entering the roadway. Well, the construction sign that I’m mentioning, there’s also one in my neighbor’s yard, that when standing on end, is tall enough that it blocks the view of oncoming traffic.
Combined with the sign in my neighbor’s yard, the view to exit our drives onto Bluff Boulevard is blocked by these signs. Now, assuming that the contractor was responsible and removed the signs when the need was over, I could be inconvenienced for a day or two.
One week later, five days after the signs were no longer needed, I laid the sign(s) face down as to no longer block our view and surely thought the contractor would be by soon to pick them up. No. So, one month after the repairs were done and the grass was starting to die underneath the sign, like a good citizen I went to the City of Clinton website to make out a work ticket to have the signs picked up.
The next day I received a confirmation that my request had been received by the city department this request pertained to and they were reaching out to the contractor to remove the sign. Great! Citizen involvement is working!
Fast-forward to last week. Two months after construction and five weeks since I made out a request ticket and confirmation of reception, the sign(s) still sit in the yards, still killing grass.
Oh, yes I’ve moved the signs to mow the grass so I don’t get a notice from the city about the length of the grass on my property. But wherever I move the sign the grass dies.
So here is my question: At what point in time does that road sign become my property? Surely the contractor doesn’t need it otherwise it would’ve been picked up by now. Should I assume being that the contractor was doing business for the city and that the sign(s) are the property of the city?
Or should I take extreme measures to solve the problem in hopes that I’m not pleading my situation to the magistrate in court? Be it either property of the contractor or the City of Clinton, to quote Bill Engvall: “Here’s your sign!”
Joel Butz, Clinton
