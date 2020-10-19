I would like the Clinton Herald to take a closer look at what they assume is unbiased front page news. The Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, edition featured front and center a piece by Associated Press, Zeke Miller, Jill Volbin, Aamer Madhani. Headlined: ‘Trump, still infectious, back at White House – without mask.’
The AP group, if they believe themselves to be journalists, need to go back to middle school composition to relearn fact vs. opinion writing, and how to not use trigger words that are clearly slanted writing vs. straight up factual news. Could be used as a great lesson in how not to write a news article. I wonder if others, no matter which side of the aisle you are on, noticed the journalistic incompetence. It belongs on the Opinion Page.
Laurel Gruhn, Clinton
