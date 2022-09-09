With a stroke of his pen, Joe Biden has slashed your paycheck. Just last month, Biden spent $740 billion on the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, a bill that actually worsens inflation, doubles the size of the IRS, and focuses more on climate change than the economy. Now, just weeks later, Biden is sending us a bill of $500 billion to pay off the debts of college-educated elites.
The vast majority of Americans do not have student loans. These are working-class Americans, like me. We either paid off our own student loans or forwent college altogether. Instead of demanding others pay off our debts, we saved money, lived within our means, and supported ourselves. Instead of being rewarded for our responsibility, we are now being forced to pay the debts of people too irresponsible to do it themselves.
The Democrats continue to spend money recklessly and hurt Americans. In the last 18 months, President Biden has spent $9.7 trillion in taxpayer money. They’re after our pocketbooks. This November, we need to elect more fiscal conservatives. By re-electing Governor Reynolds, we are supporting a common sense leader. Instead of spending our money, Governor Reynolds is lowering costs, cutting taxes, and supporting Iowans. We need to elect Kim Reynolds and other Republican leaders this November.
Beth Smith, DeWitt
