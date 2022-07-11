I, like countless Iowans, love summer. It is a time for cookouts, block parties, and vacations with my family. However, this summer is very different. Prices are out of control. It is getting harder and harder to afford gas and basic necessities. The price of a plane ticket is through the roof, and many Iowans are being forced to cancel their vacations.
As parents are forced to explain to their kids why they can’t go on vacation, President Biden is doing nothing to fix the problems he caused. He is increasing spending, increasing taxes, and ignoring the concerns of every-day Americans.
In contrast, Governor Reynolds is creating solutions. She understands what Iowans are going through, and is fighting for us. As Governor, she has lowered taxes three times, putting money back into the pockets of Iowans. I will be supporting Governor Reynolds in November, because she will never stop working for Iowa.
Julie Tack, DeWitt
