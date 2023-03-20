The City of Clinton’s Vision Statement states, “A community that strives to stay connected as we continue to grow and prosper.”
Staying connected is vital to our community.
On Dec. 13, 2022, the Clinton City Council Committee of the Whole discussed agenda item 2.a. about an alley vacation request including the 300 block of South 3rd Street. During this discussion, council members talked about a need for more information before making a decision and holding a neighborhood meeting for more input. The discussion ended by stating there should be a public meeting with all of the council members present.
Since then, I have been watching and waiting for this public meeting... first hoping it might be in January after the holidays. January became February. And now it is mid March. And I’m still watching and waiting with hope for this public meeting....a meeting with open dialogue where all are invited and included at a “table of brotherhood” as Dr. King wrote about, where all who wish to speak have the opportunity to do so, to listen, to share and to understand. To stay connected.
Years ago, Shirley Chisholm once said, “If they don’t give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair.”
Today, we have diversity, equity and inclusion goals. Perhaps in this situation, equity means to offer the most comfortable chairs in the center of the meeting to persons who brought folding chairs from the back of the room, and to offer persons who feel excluded and have been excluded, the first opportunities to speak with heart and soul.
Diversity, equity and inclusion says not only that we can be better, but calls us in the deepest of our hearts that we must be better.
Let’s continue the vision to be the community that strives to stay connected as we continue to grow and prosper. Let’s continue the vision of Vinson Jetter of keeping unity in community. Let’s please hold this public meeting. Thank you kindly.
Lanie Lass, Clinton
