I have questions for the legislators who voted to raid public education funds for the benefit of privately owned schools:
1. How will our legislators support our public schools? As the school choice law is written, vouchers will harm public schools.
About 33,000 Iowa students go to private schools now, and the governor says when her plan is phased in, that number will increase by 5,000 students. Meanwhile, approximately 500,000 Iowa students will remain in underfunded public schools.
In other words, the governor’s plan pays for only 1% of Iowa students to attend private schools, but the costs balloon to roughly $340 million a year when phased in – or 9% of the basic state aid going to public schools now.
Therefore 90% of our schools will have less money to meet state standards – a.k.a. the 3R’s (reading, ‘riting, ‘rithmetic.) More consequential is that public schools provide much more than the 3R’s. School lunches, mental health services, drivers education, and Talented and Gifted programs are four examples.
Are legislators not accountable to the students, parents, and teachers who choose public education? Yet they have consistently criticized educators for not reaching state-mandated, but unfunded, goals.
2. How will the private schools be held accountable to taxpayers or to the state school board? They don’t have to teach anything. On the other hand, they can teach anything, like the earth is 4,000 years old or that any child who is too dark, too light, too slow, too fast, too mouthy or too quiet is not worth educating.
3. How will legislators protect and support rural communities, including those in the 44 counties that have no private schools? Will more rural schools close, negatively impacting their communities?
Again, this money is not coming from a new fund; it is being taken directly from the funds on which our public schools in all 99 counties depend.
We pay taxes, sometimes begrudgingly, but we pay them because we trust that our leaders will use them for the common good. Surely the common good includes robust support of all schools and the communities they serve.
Dianne Prichard, DeWitt
