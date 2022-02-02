Granting that everyone has a different experience, I would like to share that my husband's recent experience at MercyOne was stellar.
No one wants to take a trip to the hospital but he was so well cared for we felt the need to share it. The second floor staff was excellent, caring and professional. It is said that you can tell a lot about a place of employment by observing the staff. I did so and found them to work well together, respectful and in great humor. Even the busy ER staff was wonderful.
I have not always had confidence in our local hospital and I understand the mergers are rough on employees. Our recent experience removed any doubts we may have had. Thank you MercyOne for providing such wonderful care. Please know that you are appreciated.
Mindy and Rex Stratton,
Clinton
