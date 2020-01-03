Reader: There are reasons people choose credit unions over banks
In response to Greg Gannon’s column of Jan. 3 comparing the tax disadvantages that banks have vs. credit unions across the country:
I think the answer lies in the historical greed of the big banks on Wall Street. How many thousands of people lost their homes in the housing crash in the last decade? How many millions of people have lost either their entire retirement fund or a good portion of their nest egg hoping to retire at an early age and live comfortably off of those savings only to find out their hard-earned savings were gone?
Then the giant banks on Wall Street have the audacity to look toward the federal government to bail them out because “they were to big to fail?” Their CEOs and others were handsomely rewarded while standing by and doing nothing while billions of dollars of members’ savings vanished into thin air. Then when everything blew up in their face, they shrug their shoulders and said “Whoops! My bad!”
I prefer dealing with a credit union over a bank for several reasons. For example, I’m not paying a monthly fee for someone to manage my checking account. I can be approved for an auto, home, or equity loan in about a quarter of the time it takes to get approved by a bank. I can get a decent return on my savings. My excellent credit rating and being a member in good standing with my credit union has allowed me to save on interest rates that I wasn’t offered by my banks in the past.
My son was looking to buy a reliable used vehicle while he was going to college and working a job that would afford him to make a moderate monthly car payment. He applied for a car loan at the bank he was member of and with the recommendation from someone in management at the bank, filled out the necessary paperwork. As it turned out his loan application was denied a week after it was processed by a larger bank that underwrote some loans of that bank. Disappointed, he went to a credit union and applied for a loan. Interest rates were higher because he didn’t have much credit history, but knew he had to establish one somewhere. Three days later, the loan was approved and he was driving his “new” car. Three months later he gets a flier from the underwriting bank of his regular bank, where he originally applied for his loan, congratulating him on his new car and now they can help him out by offering a lower interest rate than what he was paying on the loan.
My advice to him was the only thing that changed between when you applied for a loan through them and when you got your car is that someone else is getting your money.
No, the tax burden isn’t fair. But ask the millions of people who lost their homes and financial retirement stability how fairly they were treated by someone whom they trusted from 2004 to 2008.
Joel Butz, Clinton
