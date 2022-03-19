Iowa is redrawing its district lines for state and congressional legislative districts.
Redistricting occurs every 10 years as the population shifts around the state. The idea is for each house district to have about 31,000 people represented (1/100th of the state population) and each senate district to have about 62,000 people represented (1/50th of the state population).
In the 2020 cycle, the Iowa Legislature approved the advisory commission’s second proposed set of congressional and state legislative district divisions. This proposal was signed into law by Governor Reynolds in November 2021.
The advisory commission can propose up to three maps. The process is held to very precise guidelines to make sure the differences in population are as low as possible between districts. Iowa code actually states, “that the mean deviation percentage variance for a proposed state senatorial or state representative redistricting plan shall not exceed 1 percent.” Another reason for the strict scrutiny of the maps is to avoid the perception of gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is when congressional district lines are drawn unfairly to the advantage of one party or the other.
Redistricting has many effects on the state and how representatives/senators run for office. Some districts can be drawn with multiple already-elected representatives in the same district. This causes two reps who may be of the same party to face off in in the primaries.
Other new districts are drawn up without any incumbent representation. These districts would be open seats for anyone to be elected to represent. A lot of people like to talk about the possibility or need for term limits on elected officials. I think it is fair to call redistricting a form of term limits because of these effects.
Redistricting might cause one representative to lose his/her seat to another representative who was drawn into their district. It also opens up for “new blood” to get elected into the open seats. Fresh ideas by rotating elected officials is one of the goals of term limits that can be met by redistricting.
My own district, for example, shifted slightly to the north. Clinton County’s population declined by 9%. The area that I will represent has shifted just a bit, but in other cities such as Des Moines, the lines can get a little trickier based off these population trends. Redistricting is good for Iowa, good for the government, and good to keep things fresh and updated.
As always, please reach out with questions or concerns by emailing Norlin.Mommsen@legis.iowa.gov.
I can be reached by phone at (563) 357-9826 and (515) 281-3221.
Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
