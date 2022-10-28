As an attorney for law enforcement, including for the Iowa Fraternal Order of Police, and as a volunteer firefighter, I’ve had the privilege of getting to know Senator Chris Cournoyer, working with her on public safety issues, and seeing her in action at the Capitol. I’m pleased to endorse Chris for Iowa Senate District 35.
In the face of attacks on our men and women in law enforcement, Chris introduced the historic Back the Blue bill to support law enforcement and public safety. As she managed the bill through the State Government Committee and on to the Senate floor, opponents did everything they could to try to kill the bill and defund the police, including rioting at the capitol and spreading disinformation.
But Chris never wavered. She passionately advocated for law enforcement and public safety, seeing the bill through to its passage. Police officers and firefighters trust Chris to have our backs, you should too.
Although Chris leads on complex, time-consuming issues, she always finds the time to listen, communicate updates, and provide information to constituents. At the Capitol, if she is not in a committee meeting or debating on the floor, she usually can be seen meeting with Iowans. She’s one of the first in and the last out each day. Chris sets the standard for representing her district and Iowans. Her integrity, advocacy, and work ethic set her apart. There is no one better to serve Iowa Senate District 35 than Chris. Reelect Chris Cournoyer to the Iowa Senate.
Skylar Limkemann, Tiffin
