Aug. 10, 2020, will be a date forever engrained in the minds of Iowa and Illinois residents who suffered from the derecho and its hurricane-force winds. Within a short amount of time, the derecho damaged and destroyed property, crops, and many millions of trees in its path. Here in the city of Clinton, hundreds of trees were uprooted, damaged, or destroyed.
The wide-spread destruction left us speechless.
Aug. 11, 2020 — the day after the derecho — is the date that should be rooted in our minds. Many residents, including some who were still without electricity, came together to help their fellow neighbors and clean up the damage. That day was the start of the rebuilding process.
Clinton Trees Forever launched a Reforest 2 Rebuild campaign in the fall of 2020 raising funds to purchase trees for an adoption program benefiting residential homeowners. Over $6,000 was raised and 85 trees were given away in May 2021.
While the pain of tree loss persists, Clinton Trees Forever is hopeful for the work being done to replant and recover. As we observe the 2-year anniversary of the derecho, Clinton Trees Forever has decided to re-launch the Reforest 2 Rebuild campaign to host another residential tree adoption in the spring of 2023. Now is a critical time to plant a better tomorrow for future generations!
Clinton Trees Forever is asking the community to join in their efforts. Please consider a donation to help fund the purchase of trees and assist with planting and re-growing a more diverse and resilient tree canopy in Clinton. Donations can be made payable to Clinton Trees Forever and mailed to: Clinton Trees Forever, 1622 N. Sixth St., Clinton, IA 52732.
As our motto goes, together we grow! Thank you for your consideration.
