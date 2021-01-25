Last week in the Iowa House, bills began to move through the legislative process. Here is the process that bills go through to become law.
When bills are first introduced on the House floor, they are assigned to a committee that best fits the bill. It is then the committee chair’s responsibility to assign the bill to a three-person subcommittee. The purpose of a subcommittee is to take public comments, weigh the pros and cons and try to fully understand the scope of the bill and who it will impact.
The subcommittee then holds a meeting and votes on how to proceed with the legislation. If the bill passes it is then debated during the full committee. At this point all members of the committee are able to debate the bill. Once it passes through its respective committee, the bill is then eligible for debate on the floor.
If bills pass through the House they then must be put through the same process on the Senate side and vice versa before going to the governor’s desk to be signed in to law.
As you can see, there are many steps and scrutiny that a bill must go through before it becomes law. Some bills even take multiple years to make it through the legislative process.
As we have entered into Week 2 of the legislative session, it has become quite apparent that this session will be different from all of the rest. With many clerks and several legislators working remotely, the hustle and bustle of the chamber are much quieter this year. The evening events are not happening as they have in previous years.
Typically, the larger associations bring many constituents and members to Des Moines to visit with us on issues important to them. These events give us the opportunity to learn about various issues impacting people across the state of Iowa. In a typical year, the Capitol rotunda is packed shoulder to shoulder with constituents lobbying legislators on various issues. This is obviously not something that can happen while maintaining social distance guidelines.
We would still like to hear from our constituents this session. If there is a bill or an issue that you feel strongly about, please feel free to email me at Norlin.Mommsen@legis.iowa.gov.
