On behalf of the Clinton County Republication Central Committee we would like to congratulate President Donald Trump on the overwhelming support in this year’s Iowa caucus.
Voter turnout and enthusiasm was fantastic and we look forward to the months ahead as we continue on to our country, district, and state conventions as well as the general elections in November.
For all of the facilities that were made available to these caucuses and to those responsible for set up and cleanup, please accept our heartfelt gratitude. To everyone that turned out to vote, speak, listed and to submit their own ideas for planks for our 2020 Republican platform, your dedication to your beliefs and to our country is exactly what makes our country great.
We look forward to the months ahead and to your continued support as we all work hard to re-elect our president, to re-elect Senator Joni Ernst and other incumbent Republicans and to elect other Republican candidates throughout our county and state.
Dan Smicker, Chairman, Clinton County Republican Central Committee
