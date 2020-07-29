As you may know, Riverstone Development LLC, and owner Bill Wilford have received preliminary approval for their plat for a new subdivision (Riverstone Crossing) by the Clinton Planning Commission.
This preliminary meeting was done with little to no interaction with Clinton residents. Without notice from Al Thompson of Springdale Drive, the residents of Ninth Avenue North cul-de-sac would have not been notified of the preliminary review of the plat and it would have been pushed through to final approval. Thankfully, enough residents were able to attend and voice their concerns, prompting the committee to table the plat so input from residents could be addressed.
The proposed second entrance planned to connect to the current Ninth Avenue North cul-de-sac is unacceptable. This area is a quiet neighborhood of 14 homes. Many of the homeowners have lived there for over 25 years. Neighbors know each other, watch over each other’s property and genuinely care for each other’s safety. The homes were built in the 1970s and all are well-maintained, with one being featured this year in a national magazine for its design and decor. If this proposed street connection is allowed by the city of Clinton, it will result in traffic from the proposed 62 home/villa sites passing through to North 11th Street. This will have a devastating effect on not only the safety of this cul-de-sac, but will increase noise, lower property values, and disrupt the family friendly atmosphere currently enjoyed by these residents.
This also will cause highly increased traffic volume on North 11th Street, not only from the proposed Riverstone Development but from the other traffic seeking to use it as a shortcut from Bluff Boulevard to North 11th Street, thus by-passing traffic signals at both 13th Avenue North and Springdale Drive and 13th Avenue North and North 11th Street.
The same scenario played out when the city connected Springdale Drive to the new 19th Avenue North. A new shortcut was created to the North Bridge area. High traffic through a once-quiet neighborhood has damaged the street, now a patchwork of asphalt repairs. People are selling their homes as they no longer feel it is safe to allow their children to play in their front yards. Property values are dropping as the traffic increases and it becomes harder to access their driveways.
It would seem that the developer sees a cost savings by using the current cul-de-sac as his second entrance to his subdivision. Why burden yourself with the cost for constructing two streets into your development when you can get the city to provide it for you, no matter the inconvenience and cost to the current residents. Let’s not forget they will also pay again each time the street needs resurfacing. It is our hope that the city of Clinton and its governing body will object to the current proposed plat. We ask that the developer reconsider and design a new plat with his needs for access to his subdivision contained on his property.
Scott and Caroline Ebensberger, Clinton
