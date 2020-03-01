Where is former Surgeon General Everett Koop, M.D. (b. 1916 d. 2013) when we really need him?
Those born after 1980 are too young to recall his dramatic, aggressive and very public national leadership as Surgeon General of the United States when the AIDs disease and epidemic was first recognized during that decade.
He spoke frequently and publicly about what medical science did know and did not know regarding the AIDs epidemic. Some news was good; most of it was bad. He led our country in a battle that we did not know if we could win but we sure as hell were going to fight it!
Dr. Koop had a great impact upon the medical community as well upon the public in martialing preparations to handle the threat. Under his leadership the Centers of Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health were instrumental in discoveries that addressed the disease. Medical scientists from both organizations became nationally recognized and respected for giving frequent updates on progress or lack of progress in stemming the disease and its growth. They spoke directly to a worried public and a worried medical profession.
Contrast this with Washington D.C.’s current approach to the Coronavirus epidemic. Politicians (Vice President Pence) and former lobbyist now Secretary of Health and Human Welfare Alex Azar are charged with filtering any medical reports. Where are our scientists? Where is our current Surgeon General Jerome Adams? Checking the Surgeon General’s website, there is no mention of the Coronavirus. At least the CDC has extensive information about what is known so far.
Worried,
Dr. Donald G. Flory, retired
