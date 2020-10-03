I'm writing this letter in support of Steve Diesch for Clinton County sheriff. I had the opportunity to serve the city of Clinton as a police officer for 32 years, many of which were spent in community policing and drug enforcement. I retired in 2019.
In this, or any election, an individual's character matters. Steve will provide you, the citizens of Clinton County, with a level of public service you deserve and have come to expect from your leaders. He will not put self-interest above the interest of the communities he serves. I was able to watch Steve grow within the sheriff's department, ultimately becoming the chief deputy. When it comes to experience, transparency and most importantly, integrity, Steve Diesch is your only real choice. Join me in support of Steve Diesch for sheriff.
Ron J. Heeren,
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.