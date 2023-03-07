Steve Cundiff, who retired from the Clinton County Sheriff's Office last week, gracefully served three sheriffs, two county attorneys as well as many other prosecutors in neighboring jurisdictions, led many reserve deputies, worked with multiple local, state and federal law enforcement officers as well as all of the citizens he and those agencies serve.
When he entered a room he could make each and every one of us smile, and kept us saying what can we do – focused on results.
I thank Steve for his dedication to the victims of crime. One pinnacle example of that dedication is his dogged detective work to bring justice to the family of Alyssa Marburger, whose body was found on railroad tracks south of Rock Creek Park. He made those many trips to the family to report the progress of their daughter’s death investigation and saw the case through to prosecution and sentence.
He always wanted to bring out the best by working together. He always wanted to teach others and include them in the work at hand.
His positive approach to law enforcement, combined with his one-of-kind joyful common sense make him very special.
Mike Wolf, Clinton County Attorney
