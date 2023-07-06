A special session of the Iowa Legislature has been called by the Governor to consider more restrictions on abortions. The recent restrictions passed by other states on this issue have created a horrendous environment in which the physicians are expected to practice quality medical care.
By far, the most common circumstance that physicians face is handling miscarriages, which account for 15% to 25% of all pregnancies. Unnecessary delay in completing the miscarriage (medically or surgically) can result in complications of excessive bleeding and infection — sometimes life-threatening.
Some states have vague definitions of “abortion” that can impede recommended care of miscarriages. This is especially true where physicians, patients, or others involved in enabling the miscarriage can be falsely charged with attempting an abortion. A culture of fear has been generated that leads the physician to delay proper treatment in the effort to avoid being harassed by baseless lawsuits and legal claims.
Another area of concern is how to handle fatal fetal anomalies that are recognized during the pregnancy. The media has provided examples of the grief and risks to the mother’s life in states where severe restrictions to abortion have been passed.
Allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest are an important issue. Of course, the central issue of freedom of choice is still present and the one desired by most of the population in Iowa.
The Iowa Legislature should bow out of passing any new laws regarding abortion and allow physicians to practice medical care with the consent of their patients in the safest way they know.
------
Dr. Donald G. Flory, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.