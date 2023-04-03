Drug overdoses are a leading cause of accidental death in our country. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health reports that nearly 20 million Americans misuse prescription medications such as opioid pain medications, sedatives, or stimulants each year. Most of these accidental deaths are due to opioid overdoses (including illicit heroin or synthetic fentanyl), but 80% of heroin users first misused a prescription opioid.
The Ohio State University teamed up with Cardinal Health Foundation to create the Generation Rx tool kits that teach safe medication practices and risks of medication misuse across the age spectrum. Many people who misuse prescription drugs will get the medications from a family member or friend. ASAC is currently offering Generation Rx presentations to youths and adults to help clarify why it is important to lock up medications and how safe medication practices can help prevent misuse.
An important component within the Generation Rx program is to help participants understand what to do with excess medications they may have around their home. Safe ways to dispose of unneeded medications are by placing them in medication drop boxes, taking them to a community drug take-back program, or using a safe home disposal method. Each year the Drug Enforcement Agency sponsors two National Prescription Drug Take Back events in many of our communities. If you are unable to drop off your medications during a drug take-back event, there are local drug drop boxes that can be utilized year-round.
There are seven drop-box locations within Clinton County. Within the city of Clinton, drop boxes are located at HyVee Pharmacy, Wagner Pharmacy and Integrated Health, Walgreens North, and Walmart Pharmacy. In DeWitt, they are located at the DeWitt Police Department and Scott Thrifty White Drug, and in Camanche, there is one at the Camanche Police Department. Acceptable items to deposit are prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, liquids and creams, and pet medications.
Maintaining safe medication storage and understanding the risks of medication misuse could help save the life of a loved one. If you are interested in learning more about the Generation Rx program or preventing opioid overdoses, please reach out to prevention@asac.us or call (319) 390-4611.
Olivia Regenwether is a certified prevention specialist with the Area Substance Abuse Council.
