When we asked our readers to turn out Thursday for our Coffee and Conversation to talk about the Clinton LumberKings’ future, they did just that.
Nearly 80 people filled Homer’s Deli and Sweetheart Bakery to ask questions and hear an update about a Major League proposal that could cut 42 teams from Minor League Baseball. That includes our Clinton LumberKings.
While MLB claims this overhaul is necessary because of concerns over minor league clubs’ facilities and travel, others have claimed it is a power play based on greed and money.
State and federal legislators are working to see what they can do to save the teams. The U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee last week approved House Resolution 6020, which would support a proposal for the Government Accountability Office to evaluate the social, economic, and historical impacts that Minor League Baseball has made in American culture.
Such a report would be important, as it would come into play while negotiations continue between MLB and MiLB on a new professional agreement; the current agreement will expire in September.
If H.R. 6020 becomes law, six points would guide the GAO as it studies the issue and creates its report:
1) More than 40 million people have attended MiLB games each season for 15 consecutive years.
2) In 2018, Minor League Baseball clubs donated over $45 million in cash and in-kind gifts to their local communities and completed over 15,000 volunteer hours.
3) The economic stimulus and development provided by MiLB clubs extends beyond the cities and towns where it is played, to geographic areas comprising 80% of the nation’s population.
4) MiLB is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion.
5) Congress has enacted statutory exemptions and immunities “to preserve and sustain a system for MiLB and its relationship with MLB.”
6) An “abandonment of 42 MiLB clubs by MLB would devastate communities, bond purchasers, and other stakeholders that rely on the economic stimulus these clubs provide.”
At the same time federal lawmakers are dealing with the issue, work also is being done at the Iowa Statehouse. State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, a Republican from DeWitt, told the Herald that the Iowa House is working on a resolution to support minor league teams. The goal is to have it read in on Grow Clinton County Day at the Capitol this week.
State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, a Republican from LeClaire, said, “Minor League Baseball is an important part of our community,” and provides “an affordable, family friendly way for people of all ages to enjoy America’s game.” She said the Iowa Senate last week was preparing its own resolution, and talks have taken place between her, LumberKings General Manager Ted Tornow, Paul Davis of the LumberKings and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
She also is working with the Governor’s office and Senate leadership “to see what other options are available to us and drive the economic impact that the team has on our area.”
In the meantime, Tornow is urging residents to sign an online petition at change.org/lumberkings – which already has garnered more than 3,000 signatures – and contact their federal and state legislators to make their voices heard.
They include:
Sen. Chris Cournoyer, District 49, Email: chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov; Capitol phone: (515) 281-3371.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, District 97; Email: Norlin.Mommsen@legis.iowa.gov; Capitol phone:(515) 281-3221.
State Rep. Mary Wolfe, D-Clinton, District 98, Email: mary.wolfe@legis.iowa.gov; Capitol phone: (515) 281-3221.
U.S. Congressman Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, 1211 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; Phone: (202) 225-6576; Fax: (202) 226-0757.
U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, 135 Hart Senate Office Building; Washington, D.C. 20510; Phone: (202) 224-3744; Fax: (202) 224-6020.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, 730 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510; Phone: (202) 224-3254; Fax: (202) 224-9369.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.