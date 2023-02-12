Did Louis Armstrong play Clinton shores? From the 1880s to 1930s, “floating entertainment palaces,” like the Sidney, docked in Clinton. The boats paddled their way up the river, docking in a new river town every few days.
Locals would board for a night of dance, music, and fine dining. While some would dock overnight in Clinton, it seems that the Sidney picked up residents from Clinton and took them to Davenport. During Louis Armstrong’s three seasons on the Sidney, his after-hours jam sessions were credited as the “birth and evolution of jazz.” It is almost certain that Louis Armstrong, while on the Sidney, passed Clinton. Did he play in Clinton though? On July 2, 1919, the Sidney picked people up for 40 cents and brought them to Davenport.
I have yet to find a 1919-1921 newspaper clipping of the Sidney overnighting. This leads to another mystery of when Louis met Bix Biederbecke. Locally, there is the romantic notion that Bix hung out on the Sidney and maybe even jammed at night. Other historians think they met in Chicago in 1922. Regardless, I doubt anyone fully appreciated they were in a watershed moment.
Did Frederick Douglass make it to his speech in Lyons? He was scheduled to speak in Lyons in February 1867. The problem is there was inclement weather and conflicting newspaper accounts on if he made the speech. One paper says he did not make it while another printed his speech as if he gave it. Another paper listed a small crowd heard his speech, not that they heard Douglass. He was arguing among, other things, to eliminate the vice presidency.
One of my favorite things I hear from time to time was that Vince Jetter was a millionaire. Vince’s dad Bill would trap for the AME church dinners. Vince’s brother Bill Jr. also had property next to the O’Leary’s fire of 1999. Bill Jr. also owned Jet Lounge. At one point, Vince was one of eight active members left in the AME church before a revival. I wish I had Vince’s Black history presentation.
Banjo Henderson: An Army Vet of WWII, Banjo seemingly worked at DuPont. Most will remember him playing at Charlie’s Supper Club. It seems his nightly piano playing was more noteworthy than his service and his job! Banjo also played with a cousin of Duke Slater for the Clinton Bulldogs against the Rock Island Independents in 1934.
Money Harris: Hot water and whiskey gave him his needed courage to tightrope walk. Money came to Clinton in 1920. He was stranded here when he lost $800 in traveler’s checks. He ran a trash-hauling business. He would walk a tightrope between the Howes Building and the Van Allen building. What is interesting is like the area’s first Black resident, William Watts, it seems Money gave all his money away and probably never really charged the correct rates anyways. William Watts is the forgotten Underground Railroad hero. In the post-Civil War decades, William seemingly gave all his money away and lost his farm trying to help fellow black residents. Not to mention possible bad business decisions. Money crafted this same perception.
Billy Rose has a great post on Monty that gets at some of my assumptions about Money as well. Monty isn’t a misprint by the way. Billy remembers Money/Monty dinging up a new truck to hide his wealth. He also remembers all the ways he helped the poor, like reshoeing thrown-away shoes.
Did Duke Slater steal a watch? Duke was a super, super senior by the time he graduated University of Iowa. Graduating Clinton High in 1916, he didn’t play for the varsity team until 1918. Why the gap? Well, clippings in a few papers explain the gap but don’t explain what really happened.
The context: Duke graduates June 8, 1916 from Clinton High. In August, he has a fun wrestling match. He heads to Iowa City in September. On October 12, 1916, a wire story goes around the state discussing how Duke dominated his side of the line as a freshman versus the varsity team. On October 17, Duke is kicked off the team and apparently, driven out of Iowa City. The reasoning was he stole a teammate’s watch. Yet by November 1916, Duke is reinstated. Then in February 1917, Duke is back practicing on the team. The fall of 1917 he is again on the freshman football team. There is even an article saying he should be varsity but didn’t have the credit hours. Finally, in 1918, he is on the varsity team.
The ultimate question is whether Duke really stole the watch. In an October 16, 1916 article in the Press-Citizen, there was a series of thefts from university buildings. In the locker room, Walter Jewell of the varsity squad had his watch go missing. The thief sold the watch, and the police chief found the watch. Perhaps because Duke used his name to sell the watch, the chief obtained a confession from the thief a few hours later. In a Daily Press article from October 24, the press didn’t provide examples but tried to say how even white men were allowed to leave town on these charges. Yet everyone was quick to blame Duke for all the thefts occurring.
This blanket blame and cleansing resulted in the university being charged with driving Duke out of town because “the taint of Africa in this poor young man’s blood.” It is clear that the watch was left in the gym and sold for $3. It seems certain that yes, Duke found a watch, and sold it for $3. From there, we are still trying to find if it was a setup, if it really was a hungry freshman who found it, or if it was to pay for his locker room fee. However, it seems from all the context, a conniving thief was not the cause. And what is even stranger is it never seems to come up again in local papers. It is just hard to see his instant fame on campus followed by a varsity player accusation and then all of a sudden, it never happened. Given that it becomes a non-issue in life, I go back and forth from Duke truly finding it, not seeing any markings and selling it thinking he found a $20 on the sidewalk, or that it was a hazing gone extreme. We might never know!
Civil War and WWII: It is just amazing to see how many Black veterans came to town post the two wars. I’m sure World War I was the same. But overall, so many obituaries in the 1990s and 2000s feature a World War II veteran who came to town and worked at 3M. Roy Dabner, for example, who received the Philippine Liberation Ribbon. Henry Wynn for being an artillery driver in Europe. And thus, I want to end with Elizabeth Fairfax possibly dying with good money to her name and the Slaters not living in abject poverty.
There is a great book by Carol B. Stack called "All Our Kin" that lays the foundation of this article. From William Watts to the Slaters to Money Harris to the Jetters to the Stubblefields, there is a thread of community through all of Clinton’s Black history.
Whom some would say are poor, some think of as millionaires because of the tight network of support in the Black community. The Jetter name is still associated with a game dinner, the back-to-school drive, and other activities. That’s the real Black History Month celebration for this article.
From day one, there have been kin networks in Clinton, white and Black, that have helped the working class live a rich life. It’s important to recognize both edges of that coin, but for Valentine’s Day week and Black History Month, maybe it is time for you, dear reader, to call someone in your extended network and say thank you. I remember a story about a woman in South Clinton who always had her door open for spaghetti. You won’t regret it, and neither will the person you call!
Matt Parbs is the director of the Clinton Sawmill Museum.
