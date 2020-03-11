Thank you so much to the citizens of Clinton for turning out to show overwhelming support of the recent bond referendum.
Due to your support, we will soon break ground on a state-of-the-art educational facility that will serve our high school students as well as our community. While there are too many people to acknowledge individually, a huge thanks to the Restoring Royalty Task Force led by Julie Lonergan for their tireless efforts to promote this project and to our superintendent, Gary DeLacy, and Chief Financial Officer, Cindy McAleer, for their insight and wisdom in developing a financial blueprint. Also, special mention to CHS Principal JR Kuch for helping to educate the community about the needs for a new facility.
On behalf of the Clinton Community School Board, we thank all of you for your support. We pledge to ensure that your tax dollars are spent wisely and that we will oversee the building of a high school that will serve our youths and make our community proud for years to come.
Eric Gettes, CCSD Board President
