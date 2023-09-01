Last week the Herald reported on some local fallout from the "School Choice" bill passed by our Iowa legislature. The public feedback on the Herald's Facebook post showed this continues to be a controversial bill with strong emotions on both sides. The comments also revealed that there is a lot of confusion and misinformation on the "School Choice" bill and differences between public and private schools. Please consider these three points:
1) Public schools are publicly funded. They accept all students, have publicly elected school boards and supervisors who are transparent and answerable to taxpayers, and cannot discriminate against students or employees based on race, religion, orientation, special needs, or disability. Private schools are privately funded. They are not required to be answerable or transparent to parents or taxpayers. They can (and many do) reject/discriminate against students based on religion, orientation, gender identity, disability, IEPs, or even socio-economic status. They can (and many do) discriminate in hiring. Should an institution that can discriminate and is not transparent with its finances be given public tax dollars?
2) Parents cannot choose to send their children to a private school. They can only choose to apply to a private school. The private school chooses which students it accepts or rejects, can use discriminatory practices, and has capacity limits. Additionally, majority of Iowa counties do not even have a private school available, yet will see their tax dollars go to counties that do.
3) Public schools and private schools are not offering competing products. Public schools are limited by the funding received from the state. (In Iowa, funding has been below the cost of inflation year after year, effectively budget cuts.) One cannot expect a school to improve while simultaneously underfunding it. Public schools are required to serve all students including more the resource-intensive (special needs, IEPs, English as a second language, etc). Private schools choose who they accept, typically excluding students deemed "too expensive". One cannot fairly compare a group required to accept all students against a group that can select its "ideal" students. Despite these requirement differences, public schools still typically offer more programming, arts, extracurricular activities, school sports, and even transportation. This is evident in private schools' frequent need to make contracts/partnerships with public schools for these services. One cannot fairly compare these schools, when private schools do not even offer the complete package.
Parents should decide what is best for their students, but the "choice" of whether their student is accepted to a private school is the school's, not the parents'. Taxpayers should decide what is appropriate use of their tax dollars. There is no obligation to fund for-profit private schools with discriminatory practices. If Iowans want our public schools to improve and be more competitive, we must adequately fund our public schools so they have the resources and support for students and staff and competitive pay to keep and recruit the best teachers. That starts with voting for candidates and policies who support our public schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.