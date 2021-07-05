Infrastructure spending has been a hot topic for most of this year. In the spring, President Joe Biden unveiled a broad-ranging $2.3 trillion plan aimed at improving the nation’s infrastructure. More recently, that number has been pared down closer to about $1 trillion and looks to have bipartisan support.
Investors might be looking at that giant price tag and thinking about all the companies that will benefit from the increased spending. They might be asking themselves how they can position their investments to try and capture some of that value. Does the potential for increased revenue to these companies translate into superior stock returns? I think it helps to look at some data to help understand these dynamics.
First, let’s consider what industries might benefit. Stock index provider MSCI breaks out companies into fairly granular groups. As we look at the industries in their classification scheme, the ones that look poised to see the most benefit from increased infrastructure spending based on the most recent proposals are Construction Materials, Metals and Mining, Building Products, Construction and Engineering, Electrical Equipment, Machinery, Transportation Infrastructure, Trading Companies and Distributors1.
Looking at the year-to-date performance of these industries, things look pretty good. An equal-weighted basket has returned a little over 22%1. Compare that to the broad market as represented by the S&P 500 index which has returned a little over 15%2. So, it certainly seems that the market is rewarding those it expects to benefit from this spending bill.
However, there is a maxim in the industry that says, “Buy the rumor, sell the news.” This is essentially a warning saying that by the time everyone knows something, it is already baked into market prices. So, it is possible that during politicians working on an infrastructure deal, the market has already priced in the bulk of the upside. If that were the case, investing in these industries now could underperform the market even as the cash flows and earnings of the companies in those indices increase.
If we look at performance a little closer, we see that our basket of infrastructure industries relative to the broad market did indeed peak in early May. Since then, other industry indices have been outperforming, erasing a lot of the relative outperformance of the infrastructure impacted group.
When we compare a group like these industry indices to the broad market, it is called relative strength analysis. It lets us look below the surface of the broad market indices to see what is outperforming and what is underperforming. We like to look at this relative performance of specific groups and compare them to their longer-term trends. For example, if the relative performance is above its average over the past 200 days, we consider it to be a positive indicator and that relative outperformance is more likely to continue.
The infrastructure impacted group is now getting quite close to that test, with the current price just 2.5% above the 200-day average1. If it were to break below that longer-term trend, I think investors would really need to consider the possibility that this was a classic example of buying the rumor and selling the news. Or put another way, at that point, the opportunity to capture returns in excess of the broad market based on this infrastructure theme may already be in the rearview mirror.
