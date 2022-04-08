This week as we moved towards the scheduled adjournment of April 19, the Senate addressed a number of policies ranging from addressing nuisance bars, permitting electronic insurance notices, and language and literacy development for deaf children.
The final weeks of session are also the time for state budgets for the next fiscal year to be developed, negotiated, and adopted. We have been and remain committed to passing conservative, sustainable budgets, carefully providing funding to areas like mental health, public safety, and education, while ensuring the largest income tax cuts in Iowa history remain sustainable.
Senate Republicans Pass Maternal Support Programs
During my time in the Senate, one of my priorities has been access to maternal health to ensure mothers and babies get the support they need to ensure positive outcomes.
This week, the Senate advanced a bill this week to create more options for maternal support programs in Iowa and utilize a nonprofit organization to promote healthy pregnancies and childbirth. Passing pro-life legislation and protecting life have been important principles for us at the Capitol, and this legislation provides pregnant women with supportive options to give them the health care and services they need to help ensure a healthy pregnancy and a healthy birth.
Under this bill, Senate File 2381, the Department of Human Services would create the More Options for Maternal Support program, or the MOMS program. It is a statewide program to promote healthy pregnancies and childbirth and personalized support to pregnant women. It also provides stability, promotes improved pregnancy outcomes, improves child health and development, and family economic self-sufficiency.
The program would provide a number of support services for pregnant women, including nutritional services, housing assistance, adoption education and services, child care assistance, parenting education and support, health tests and screenings, and counseling. It would also include items that help women after childbirth, like cribs, car seats, diapers, and formula.
Additionally, the bill also extends postpartum coverage for women under Medicaid from 60 days to 12 months. This extension gives more support to women after the birth of their child and they are adjusting to life as a parent.
Senate File 2381 invests in women and their babies and helps set them up for success during those very important first years of life. It ensures women know their options and have all the information and the support they need. I was proud to support this bill and happy to see it pass the Senate with a bipartisan vote of 32-16.
Governor’s Workforce Bill Passes Out of the Senate
On Tuesday the Senate passed Senate File 2383, another proposal from Governor Reynolds to address the workforce shortage. It addresses our workforce needs by eliminating regulations, reducing barriers to licensure, and promoting career opportunities. The bill amends current healthcare loan forgiveness and recruitment programs to cover more professionals, giving greater opportunity to those in rural areas and professions of need in the medical community. Another provision ensures that work-based learning is properly structured by school districts to provide exposure to high-paying careers outside of post-secondary education.
SF 2383 builds upon Iowa’s existing quality of life programs for our active-duty military members, veterans, and their spouses. It fast-tracks professional and occupational licenses for military spouses and veterans and eliminates entry hurdles by waiving the application and first renewal fees. This bill also eliminates costly hurdles and regulations for workers and housing projects by prohibiting a county or city from requiring an inspection of a manufactured home that was already inspected by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
This bill is another piece of the puzzle in solving the workforce shortage. It transitions Iowans from unemployment to reemployment by encouraging career success for students, supporting our healthcare professionals, and reducing both financial and regulatory barriers to entering the workforce.
We are making Iowa stronger as we continue to cut taxes, get Iowans back to work, and solve problems created by reckless Washington, D.C. policies and federal overreach. We will continue to support our students, our veterans, and our workforce to improve the quality of life for all Iowans. SF 2383 is another bill keeping the promises we made to implement pro-growth reforms and address the challenges Iowa faces.
As we wrap up the final days and weeks of the legislative session, I encourage you to reach out to me on issues and bills of interest. It has been a historic session. I am eager to achieve more victories and continue to make Iowa a better place. Feel free to contact me at (563) 289-7335 or chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov.
