One of the first things we did during our fifth week in the Senate was pass our education funding bills, Senate File 2164 and Senate File 2142.
These bills together mean approximately $90 million in increased funding for Iowa schools. We are confident this amount is sustainable and responsible, allowing us to prioritize K-12 education and ensure money remains to fund other priorities, like public safety and easing the tax burden on Iowans.
Senate File 2164 was our transportation and per-pupil equity bill. The passage of this bill continues to close the gap in equalizing the amount of funding the state sends per student to different districts. It also completes our promise to Iowa schools to level the playing field when it comes to costs associated with transporting students to school. This policy has been a priority several years, and I’m proud we were able to deliver fully on that promise. This bill is now on its way to Governor Reynolds for her signature.
The Senate also moved forward a bill regarding the restoration of voting rights for felons. This bill, Senate File 2129, is separate from the constitutional amendment that has been proposed and would only apply if the constitutional amendment is adopted. The bill clarifies the felons eligible to automatically have their voting rights restored upon the discharge of a sentence.
Under this bill, most people would still have their voting rights restored and it only requires a person to complete any parole, probation or special sentence, and pay all victim restitution. This restitution does not include courts costs, fines or fees. It creates exemptions for automatic restoration of voting rights for those who have committed crimes like murder and rape. These people would still need to contact the governor’s office to have their voting rights restored.
Lastly, the Senate also debated a constitutional amendment, SJR 2001, for the protection of life. This will allow the people of Iowa, not unelected judges, to decide how Iowa regulates abortion.
This week is our first legislative deadline of the year, meaning priority legislation, with the exception of bills in Appropriations, Government Oversight, and Ways and Means, must be moved out of committee by next Friday.
Committee Work
Last week we continued with committee work in order to get bills run before the first funnel. A few of those bills included:
- In Transportation, we passed a “hands free” bill that will now go to the Senate floor for debate. This is an important bill that will help with the issue of distracted driving and make our roads safer for everyone.
We also passed a bill to allow for low-speed electric bicycles, which would allow cities to regulate their use and allow more people to enjoy outdoor recreation on bicycles.
- In Education, we passed a bill to add OB/GYNs to the Iowa Primary Care Loan Repayment Program. OB/GYNs serve as the primary care provider for many Iowa women. As we look to reverse Iowa’s growing rural maternal health access problem, we must address the fact that our state current ranks 51st nationally for the number of OB/GYNs per capita.
We also passed a bill that provides for the provision of behavioral health screenings and services through a school setting both in person and via telemedicine.
Another important bill to address teacher shortages expands the Teach Iowa Scholar (TIS) Program that provides qualified Iowa teachers with awards of up to $4,000 a year, for a maximum of five years, for teaching in Iowa schools in designated shortage areas. The bill would increase the maximum award to $7,500 a year for 5 years.
Currently, priority for these grants is given to residents of Iowa. However, due to the shortage of teachers in Iowa and the lack of minority teachers in Iowa, this bill would give priority to minority persons in order to help recruit minority teachers to our great state. For the first time in Iowa, the class of 2019 had approximately 1 in 4 students that were minorities. Students of color now make up 24.9 percent of the student population.
Because of the rise in the minority student population, it is important to ensure that Iowa’s schools also have diversity in the teaching staff and administration. For the 2018-2019 school year, only 2.6% of teachers in public schools were minority persons and only 2.7% of nonpublic school teachers were minority persons. There was some growth in the number of beginning full-time teachers who are minority persons, with 5% of beginning full-time teachers in public school being minority and 7.5% of beginning full-time teachers in nonpublic schools being minority persons. It is important that all children have access to positive teaching, learning experiences, and role models with educators from a variety of backgrounds in order to be successful in an increasingly racially and culturally diverse society.
- In Natural Resources and Environment, we passed a bill that would require the DNR to sell youth deer licenses during the same time period as general deer licenses are sold, including through all established deer hunting seasons. The bill also states that during youth season, a youth may use any legal method of take authorized by the natural resource commission for all other deer seasons. In 2019, over 18,000 tags were sold to youths during both the youth and regular hunting seasons. We want to continue encouraging youth participation and give them plenty of opportunities for safe, successful hunting experiences.
We also made the recommendation for the appointment for Kayla Lyon to be confirmed as the director of the Department of Natural Resources.
- In State Government, we passed Senate File 3016 that conforms to federal law by changing the minimum age to purchase, possess or use tobacco, tobacco products, alternative nicotine products, vapor products, and cigarettes to 21 years old.
The “mobile barbering” bill passed that amends the definition of a “barbershop” to include a moveable option, which is restricted up to three consecutive days in one location or the moveable barbershop returns to its home base at the end of each day.
Senate File 335 requires the state fire marshal to adopt rules for carbon monoxide protection, required by the International Fire Code, for group occupancies including educational, institutional, and residential.
