Following the second funnel for bills last week, Week 13 in the Iowa Senate involved moving the Governor’s appointees through the Senate process and working with the House on compromises and where we can find agreement on priority legislation.
The Iowa Senate and Governor Reynolds have set a budget target of $8.486 billion, which will begin the budget process over the next several weeks. That amount represents a sustainable increase in spending for education and public safety, while also ensuring tax relief for hardworking Iowans.
Iowa’s income tax rates have decreased from 8.98% to 6% this year in addition to the elimination of the tax on retirement income. By 2026 the income tax rate will be a flat 3.9%. This tax relief has been made possible because of budgets just like the one proposed this year.
Bills of Note
HF430: Due to recent events of a teacher becoming inappropriately involved with a student and not being properly held accountable, this bill provides several measures to strengthen how schools and the Board of Educational Examiners go about investigations to ensure that kids are kept safe. Investigations into complaints should not end when an employee resigns, and schools hiring individuals need to be aware if there are genuine health and safety concerns associated with them. HF430 prevents bad actors from hopping from one school to another and avoiding accountability.
HF430 makes changes to mandatory reporting, investigating complaints concerning school employees, and the composition of the Board of Educational Examiners (BOEE). The bill applies to public schools, charter schools, and accredited nonpublic schools. First, the bill takes away the exception that certain reports of child abuse “may” be made for children ages 12 and older and requires reports to be made regardless of the age of the child. The bill also requires the director of the Department of Education to develop and implement a process for reporting and investigating incidents that may reasonably lead to the conclusion that a school employee has committed a felony; solicited, encouraged, or been involved in a romantic or inappropriate relationship with a student; falsified student grades, test scores, or other official information; converted public property or funds to personal use; or been on school premises or at a school sponsored activity under the influence of or having illegal drugs, unauthorized drugs, or alcohol.
The bill requires that before hiring an individual licensed or otherwise authorized by the BOEE, a school must view the BOEE’s public license information to determine if the individual has a case pending with a finding of probable cause or licensure sanction.
This week Governor Reynolds signed SF 514, the state government alignment and reorganization bill. This bill was the first major reorganization of Iowa state government in 40 years. The bill seeks to increase efficiencies and the cost savings over the next four years estimated by the governor’s office to be over $200 million.
Disaster Relief for Storm Victims
After the series of storms over the past two weeks, Governor Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for a number of counties that experienced severe weather. These counties include Appanoose, Cedar, Clinton, Davis, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Grundy, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Wapello, Warren and Washington. The signing of the disaster proclamation means qualifying residents can apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program. These grants can help with home or car repairs, replacing clothing or food, temporary housing expenses, and disaster-related hardships and injuries. More information on these programs is available at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs and www.iowacommunityaction.org. Please reach out if you have any questions or are looking for assistance.
Property Tax Assessments Raise Concerns
We continue to receive questions and concerns from taxpayers all over the state as counties send out updated property tax assessments to Iowans. Taxpayers are concerned about how the rise in assessments will impact their property tax bill.
We have heard these concerns, and it is our primary focus as we head into these last weeks of the legislative session, with several proposals being considered. In the Senate, we are focused on getting to the core of the issue by simplifying and consolidating the number of levies used by local governments, limiting levies that seem open-ended for additional spending, reinstating hard levy caps, providing a series of controls to protect taxpayers, and eliminating loopholes abused by local governments to exceed limits that had been set by law.
We are simply asking local governments to control spending, invest in important priorities, and give taxpayer money back to those who earned it. At the state level, we have used these principles to guide us the last several years and it has put us in the strong fiscal position we are in today.
For Your Information:
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans who receive a ‘No Activity’ notice from his office in the mail to respond to it quickly. Registered voters who did not participate in the 2022 general election have been made inactive and will receive a notice in the mail to confirm their residential address. Those who do not respond will remain as an ‘inactive’ status.
Registered voters made inactive through the list maintenance process can return themselves to active status by requesting an absentee ballot, voting in an election, submitting a new registration, or updating their voter registration prior to the end of 2026 general election cycle.
Iowans who receive the mailing should check the appropriate box, sign their name, and return the postcard in the mail. Postage is pre-paid, so there’s no need to attach a stamp. If the voter no longer lives at the address, the current resident may discard the mailing.
To check your voter registration status, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.
