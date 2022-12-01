The run-up to Christmas is the time a lot of businesses in the retail sector rely on to make their profit for the year.
The term Black Friday originates from the day retailers hopefully move their ledgers from red to black, meaning they make a profit due to expanded sales. Other days of this marketing season get their own names – Cyber Monday (first Monday after Thanksgiving), or Small Business Saturday (Saturday after Thanksgiving).
Charities also rely on this season to fund themselves, and they promote that concept of end-of-the-year giving with Giving Tuesday, the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Many people do make substantial donations during the holiday season. Charitable giving is a commendable action, but we need to know not all charities are created equally, not all do as much as they claim, and some outright waste or steal the money given to them.
So how does a kind-hearted donor know the difference between a well-run non-profit doing effective work, and a sham charity? Try this process:
Decide to be strategic in your giving. Concentrate your charity on a very small number of causes you considerable most important to you. Your impact is much greater giving $100 to one non-profit rather than diluting your charity by giving 20 organizations $5 each.
When you settle on the cause that motivates most, do some research online. Search for the cause you care about – like “hunger relief” or “homeless kids” – and phrases like “best charity” or “highly rated charity.
After you zero in on a particular non-profit, search their name adding phrases like “complaint,” “review,” “rating,” or “scam.”
Several non-profits rate charities and publish their findings online. These include Give.org, affiliated with the Better Business Bureau, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, and Guidestar. These raters develop their ratings by looking at the governing structure of charities, reviewing their financial statements, and looking at their tax reports filed with the Internal Revenue Service.
Two of the things I key on when I look at a rating are the executive compensation and the percentage of money they raise that is actually used in their program. A charity paying their CEO a six- or seven-figure salary, and using much of their money for fundraising, is not worth considering for a donation.
These ratings also tell us if the charity is a recognized non-profit, meaning the IRS granted them 501©(3) status. That’s critical for us to know if you intend to use the donation as a tax deduction. And if an organization can’t get a non-profit status, that should make us wonder what they do with donations.
Don’t overlook local charities. There are many local groups performing commendable work that need our support. Think about United Way, The Salvation Army, or the many local churches offering food pantries.
There are some large red flags concerning charitable appeals. Take the greatest care and think about it before responding to any phone solicitation for a charity. Charity scammers use this tactic often, and use pressure to get a donation. Hang up on them. Callers who want a cash donation, or offer to send a courier, or ask you to wire money are not trustworthy. Avoid them.
Donating to a sham charity only benefits the scammers who get your money. Make sure your donation counts. Pick your cause with your heart, but pick the organization you support with your head.
