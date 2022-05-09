What a year Clinton Community College has had celebrating our 75th anniversary.
In 1946, the community supported a bond referendum that offered a new college pathway for those wanting to continue their education or move into a new career.
Our first dean, Paul B. Sharar, believed education was a means to a better life than the commonplace that might have been. The first CCC class graduated 86 students, including many returning World War II veterans.
Like that first class, the students graduating with the CCC Class of 2022 are our coworkers, neighbors, friends and family. They believe in that better life Paul B. Sharar spoke of 75 years ago.
The Clinton Community College foundation is named in honor of Paul B. Sharar. The mission of the Sharar Foundation is to provide advisory and monetary support for Clinton Community College students, staff and faculty, and programs. A 24-member board of directors guides the work of the Sharar Foundation. This dedicated group of volunteers directs the foundation to achieve our mission and strategic goals.
The work of the Sharar Foundation includes providing match funds for college projects, educational grants for CCC employees continuing their own education, and textbooks for students in need, all funded through generous donations.
In addition, the Phi Theta Kappa Fund-A-Scholar program provides registration assistance for students invited to join the honor society, and emergency funding for students in need, thanks to the support of the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation. The Sharar Foundation is best known for the scholarships awarded to CCC students. These scholarships may be Opportunity Grants, High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) program scholarships for the students completing their high school diploma, or the variety of scholarships awarded to CCC students. Since 1984, more than $4 million in scholarships has been awarded to 4,000 students.
Clinton Community College students are most appreciative of Sharar Foundation scholarships and the generous donors, as is evident in their thank you letters:
• “I am very honored to receive this award and hope that I can make the donors proud of what I am able to accomplish. I have a strong passion for what I am pursuing and believe that passion will provide me with the means to be successful in my coursework and future career.”
• “I have been awarded an amazing opportunity through your scholarship. Not only am I honored to be chosen for this scholarship, but I will forever be thankful for your generosity and the education you are helping me receive.”
• “I was thrilled to learn of my selection for this honor, and I am beyond appreciative of your support, not only for myself but for anyone else who was blessed enough to receive this award. Being a single mother of three kids, ages 10 and younger, going to school as well as holding a full-time job can be stressful to say the least. Your generosity will help support my dream of giving my kids a better life than I had by helping to ease the financial burden off my shoulders.”
These words of thanks express the appreciation for every generous donation to the Sharar Foundation. The vision of Paul B. Sharar is alive and well at Clinton Community College. Stop by or call the college to learn more about our programs and enrolling for courses. The summer session begins May 23.
Congratulations to the Clinton Community College Class of 2022!
Ann Eisenman, CFRE
Assistant to the President
Paul B. Sharar Foundation Executive Director
