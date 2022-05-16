Just a friendly reminder to all of bi-state area drivers: It's nothing that you would have seen in a driver's manual or a question on a test for you to pass to get your driver's permit or license. If you should see a funeral procession approach you while you're driving our streets or county roads, out of respect for the deceased, please pull off to the side of the road until the entire procession has passed you or has proceeded through an intersection in front of you or crossed your path of travel.
The procession is easy enough to spot: a line of cars, all with their headlights on. All, if not most, will have a colored flag on the driver's side hood of the car marked "Funeral".
It shouldn't make a difference if it is a war hero, political figure, or the average man/woman/or child. They and their families deserve your respect by letting them pass with honor. Surely, you can spare 3 minutes out of your busy day to show a family some courtesy on their difficult day?
Joel Butz, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.