February is commonly associated with Valentine’s Day and hearts. Not only do we get to focus on cartoon hearts, but February gives us a chance to focus on our heart health as well.
A leading cause of heart disease is the use of tobacco. Tobacco cessation can play a major role in reducing the risk of many types of heart disease. Quitting tobacco not only reduces your risk of heart disease, but those around you as well by reducing exposure to secondhand smoke. There are many ways to work towards becoming tobacco free. Quitline Iowa is a free tobacco cessation resource for adults over the age of 18, residing in Iowa, who may need assistance in quitting tobacco. For more information on Quitline Iowa visit www.quitlineiowa.org.
This year will be the 58th year that February will be recognized as American Heart Month. This is a way to continue to bring attention to the fact that heart disease is the leading cause of preventable death in both men and women in the United States. ASAC works with youths and adults to reduce tobacco use. Did you know that vaping is also bad for a heart?
ASAC has many initiatives it utilizes to help prevent and reduce youth and adult tobacco and nicotine use. ASAC works with many area schools to present information on risks and consequences of use to students about smoking tobacco and vaping nicotine products. ASAC also works with local business to help them create tobacco and nicotine free policies to implement. Another tobacco prevention method ASAC supports is Iowa Students for Tobacco Education groups at area schools. ASAC also works to promote My Life My Quit, the tobacco cessation resource for those ages 13-17 during presentations at schools and community events. Along with My Life My Quit, Area Substance Abuse Council also promotes Quitline Iowa to local health centers.
During the month of February, you can get involved to bring awareness to the prevention of heart disease. Use the hashtag #OurHearts in the month of February to show how you are making heart-healthy choices and support others doing the same. Check out Quitline Iowa, a resource available year-round, for those interested in getting help quitting tobacco.
If you would like a presentation on improving health through reducing tobacco and vaping use, ASAC is ready to help. Contact prevention@asac.us or 319-390-4611 to schedule.
For more information on tobacco cessation visit www.quitlineiowa.org or contact prevention@asac.us. For more information about The Heart Truth or #OurHearts visit https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/education-and-awareness/heart-truth.
