Not only does the month of March get us thinking about flowers and singing birds as spring starts to work its way into our days, but it also marks a very important need for recognition of many people in our community. We celebrate Developmental Disability Awareness Month every March.
Here at Skyline Center, we provide various services to some amazing people with developmental disabilities in the Clinton and Jackson county areas. For example, Dee had been receiving supported living and representative payee services to help her maintain and improve her level of independence. With minimal supports in place, Dee has learned to manage her finances to the point that a Social Security Representative Payee is no longer necessary. She pays her bills as scheduled and budgets the remainder of her funds responsibly, with community living staff assistance to write checks and balance her checkbook.
Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month provides an opportunity for us to raise awareness and provide information about how important it is for individuals with disabilities to participate and be included in the activities of our community. It is also important for us to recognize that they face many barriers that we all must work to tear down.
According to Wikipedia, “Developmental disability is a diverse group of chronic conditions that are due to mental or physical impairments that arise before adulthood. Developmental disabilities cause individuals living with them many difficulties in certain areas of life, especially in language, mobility, learning, self-help, and independent living".
At Skyline Center, we have been serving people with developmental disabilities since 1963 when parents and other interested community members wanted to ensure that day care services would be available in the community, so that children with disabilities would be able to enjoy a higher quality of life and continue to live in their home community, having the same opportunities that were afforded to other children.
Today, Skyline provides multiple service lines to assist and support both children and adults. Community living, day habilitation, supportive employment and jobs at our production facility all make it possible for people with disabilities to have the same opportunities as everyone else.
For instance, Teresa Krogman has been working through the Supportive Employment program at Skyline’s Production facility. According to Teresa, she appreciates “the opportunity to learn new things and do different jobs in the community.” Teresa said that she loves her job, which includes running a hand jack, putting pallets in their proper places, packing air fresheners, and making displays for Nestle. In addition to the two days per week that she works at the production facility, Teresa is a sub for small group employment in the community outside of the production facility and even volunteers at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center on weekends.“I love meeting people, being responsible and being in my dream job.”
Teresa’s supervisor, Tammy Messerich, is impressed with Teresa’s progress, saying, “over the past several years, Teresa has continued to grow in her job capabilities. She has learned to manage her stress levels and look at work as a positive place to be. She takes ownership of her work and tries her best to have great quality with everything she does. “
To observe National Developmental Disabilities Month, we encourage you to learn about the rights of people with disabilities. The Americans with Disabilities Act was passed in 1990, making it illegal to discriminate against people with disabilities. This act is also enforced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. You can even become an advocate or resource for disabled people and their families.
Additionally, you can support people with disabilities by volunteering for an organization at the national or local level, as well as raise funds. Many organizations in the field are non-profits, like Skyline, and are looking to raise funds to provide more services to more people in need. Your expertise in networking or marketing could be very useful in improving possibilities for people like Dee and Teresa.
If you would like to learn more about developmental disabilities and how you can become involved, please contact me by email at kcrutcher@skylinecenter.org.
Kimberly Crutcher is Skyline Center's Development Director.
