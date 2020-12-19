There have been a lot of headlines in the past couple months about the rotation from the large growth and technology type stocks into the smaller and more cyclical type stocks.
The narrative seems appealing as these companies were hit the hardest during the pandemic-induced sell-off early this year. And there is support for this in recent data. The NASDAQ-100 index (large growth stocks, heavily weighted to technology) returned 11% in November. That is an impressive number by any measure but was blown away by the 18% return that small company stocks generated (represented by the Russell 2000 index).
Now the big question that investors are asking, is can this continue? One of the main arguments in favor of continued small company outperformance is that because they are more cyclical in nature, they are in a stronger position to benefit as the vaccine rolls out and the economy normalizes. While this is a reasonable view, I believe that is more of a short-term trade dynamic rather than a long-term investing thesis. There are a number of structural changes that have occurred over the years that I think will make it much harder for small-cap stocks to deliver on expectations of outperformance.
To understand this, we need to first define what we are talking about. The terms small, large, growth, and value get thrown around a lot in the financial media, but it isn’t always clear what is meant when they are used. Small and large refer to what is called the market capitalization of a stock. That is a fancy way of saying the total value of all shares of a company’s stock. And to be clear, small-cap stocks are not your neighborhood restaurant or convenience store. While they are the smallest in terms of publicly traded stocks, the total value of what we define as small cap generally ranges from about $300 million to $2 billion.
That definition of small-cap stocks brings us to the first headwind investors face with this asset class: the most successful small companies quickly turn into successful, bigger companies and graduate out of the small-cap universe. This doesn’t matter if you own the stock outright, but if you are like most people, much of your stock exposure is in your 401(k) plan. The exposure in those accounts is going to be in the form of a fund, most of which track an index. Indexes are simply baskets of stocks that use rules to determine what is included. In this case, that means when a stock gets too big, it gets kicked out of the index and will no longer be owned by the fund.
A closely related headwind also comes about due to index-tracking investments. When bigger companies fall out of favor, the loss of value they experience pushes them out of the large-cap indexes and they end up in the small-cap indexes. Some companies rebound after such a fall, but for others, this is the last stop on going the way of the dodo.
The last challenge I will mention is changes in the way companies come into the publicly-traded space. It used to be pretty standard: companies were started by founders, they would raise some money from outside investors, then when it came to needing tens or hundreds of millions of dollars, they would do an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to raise that cash from public markets. In the past 10 years or so, this dynamic has changed. Private investors have been willing to back companies with larger amounts of cash. This means that even if a company wanted to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, they can do so without having to go public. As a result, many successful companies that historically would have gone public as small-cap companies, now don’t go public until they are already large-cap companies.
The result of these headwinds is something of a brain drain on small-cap stock indexes. The most successful companies don’t remain in small cap indexes for long or avoid that status altogether, while bigger companies that are losing their relevance take their place. These aren’t the only things that will impact how well small-cap stocks do as a group. However, they certainly create hurdles that must be overcome for the group to be competitive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.