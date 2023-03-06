I recently managed a bill on the House floor that I have been working on for a few years now.
The House passed HF 69 – a bill that updates Iowa Code provisions relating to the management of soil and water resources in the state. It’s important to go back through and update the language throughout Iowa Code/law.
An example would be the amendment that we included with the bill. We updated the term “financial entity” with “financial partner.” The point of updates like this are to clear up ambiguities surrounding out-of-date language and show inclusiveness.
This bill also expands the duties of the county soil and water commissioners. It lets them include soil health when considering water quality projects and other efforts to maintain, protect, and improve the quality of surface water and groundwater from point and nonpoint sources, along with preventing soil erosion.
Soil health is becoming a hotter topic not just locally, but federally as well. New guidelines from the USDA include soil health as a factor when giving out grants. The updated language will help us be included in these states that cover all the bases with soil health included in Code. The above example of updating language to include financial partnerships and soil health are to show that Iowa is, and always has been, constantly trying to improve our state. I was excited to be a part of this change.
FUN FACT: Did you know actor Elijah Wood – famous for his role in Lord of the Rings – was born in Cedar Rapids?
